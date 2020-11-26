Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $118.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

