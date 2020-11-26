New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.93.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 42.01 and a quick ratio of 42.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,672 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 448,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 838,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 221,525 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 149,112 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

