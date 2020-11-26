New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $475.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

