Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report issued on Tuesday

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.14.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

