Needham & Company LLC Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $80.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at $63,135,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,135. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $15,125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $6,530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

