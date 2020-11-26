Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Announces Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 53.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

NM stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.