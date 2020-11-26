NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

