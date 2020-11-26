Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) Director Bryan Carson Buys 2,666,666 Shares

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) Director Bryan Carson purchased 2,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$159,999.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,587,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$275,249.88.

Bryan Carson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Bryan Carson sold 384,500 shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$24,992.50.

NSP opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Western Europe. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; food energy bars under the WOODS WILD BAR; healthy snack bars under the ELEVATE ME brand; hemp for health under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and hemp and plant-based natural health products under the Natera FX brand.

