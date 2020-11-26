National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CEO Julian E. Whitehurst Sells 20,034 Shares of Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.62. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,791 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $69,205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 865,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 76.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 743,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

