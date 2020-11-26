National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CEO Julian E. Whitehurst Sells 20,034 Shares of Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.62. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,791 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $69,205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 865,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 76.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 743,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
