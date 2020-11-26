MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Receives €151.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €163.86 ($192.77).

A number of brokerages have commented on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock opened at €205.00 ($241.18) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €168.31 and its 200 day moving average is €154.38. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

