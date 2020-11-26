Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

MGDDY opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

