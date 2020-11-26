Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FINMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FINMY opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

