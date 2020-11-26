Morgan Stanley Increases Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Price Target to $239.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS BRK/B opened at $233.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.97.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) Company Profile
