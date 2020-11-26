Morgan Stanley Increases Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Price Target to $239.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS BRK/B opened at $233.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.97.

Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.