Morgan Stanley Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $221.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $208.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average of $198.07.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,977,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

