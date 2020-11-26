Morgan Stanley Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $121.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of ETN opened at $122.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.41. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Eaton by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after buying an additional 1,026,380 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after buying an additional 720,660 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

