Monroe Capital Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Smyth anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,435 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 60.3% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 42.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.