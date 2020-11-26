Monro, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th.

Monro has raised its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Monro alerts:

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.