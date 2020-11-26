Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,171,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $3,720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,308 shares in the company, valued at $69,276,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,867 shares of company stock worth $13,754,953 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $306.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $358.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.