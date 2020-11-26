Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MNR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,969,000 after buying an additional 68,163 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,391,000 after buying an additional 171,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 302,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

