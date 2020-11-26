Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a sell rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Moderna stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $109.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,923,000.00. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,806 shares of company stock valued at $44,212,168 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Moderna by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $26,923,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 67.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

