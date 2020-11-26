Mizuho Raises Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target to $41.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 457.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,526,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after buying an additional 2,894,071 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,177,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 198.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,643,000 after purchasing an additional 820,304 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

