Miragen Therapeutics’ (MGEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.94.

MGEN opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 126,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

