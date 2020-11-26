MIR COIN (MIR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. MIR COIN has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00027751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00164873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.01008650 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00270227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00446008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00175341 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.