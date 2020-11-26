Mike Roche Acquires 2,000 Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) (ASX:WES) Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) (ASX:WES) insider Mike Roche purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$47.87 ($34.20) per share, with a total value of A$95,746.00 ($68,390.00).
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$37.59.
About Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX)
