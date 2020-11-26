Mike Roche Acquires 2,000 Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) (ASX:WES) Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) (ASX:WES) insider Mike Roche purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$47.87 ($34.20) per share, with a total value of A$95,746.00 ($68,390.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$37.59.

Get Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) alerts:

About Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX)

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers Limited (WES.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.