Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12,334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.78.

Shares of MAA opened at $125.03 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

