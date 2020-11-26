MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $111,260.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 23rd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $220,680.00.
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.22.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
