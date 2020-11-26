MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $111,260.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $220,680.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.