Michelangelo Volpi Sells 143,387 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 143,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $3,074,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelangelo Volpi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 6.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

