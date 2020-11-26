Michael W. Depasquale Purchases 5,000 Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Chairman Michael W. Depasquale acquired 5,000 shares of BIO-key International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00.

NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.08. BIO-key International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

