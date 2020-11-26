Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MERC. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Mercer International stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $568.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Mercer International worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

