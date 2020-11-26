Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 549,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

