MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

