MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.40.

MAX stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

