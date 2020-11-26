McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells $256,240.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

