McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $227.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.88.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 36.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $219.34 on Monday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.14. The stock has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

