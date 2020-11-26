MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (MKC.V) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 11th

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of NYSE MKC.V opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average of $187.59. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $113.12 and a fifty-two week high of $211.00.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

