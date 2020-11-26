McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce sales of $738.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $737.88 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McAfee.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $16.33 on Monday. McAfee has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

