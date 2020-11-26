Matthews International’s (MATW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $910.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 152,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

