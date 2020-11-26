Matthews International’s (MATW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

MATW opened at $29.11 on Monday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $910.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 95.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 346.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

