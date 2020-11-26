Matthew W. Chapman Sells 500 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $131.92 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 70.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

