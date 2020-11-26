Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 80,466 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,466 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.36% of EPAM Systems worth $245,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,001 shares of company stock worth $9,002,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $318.65 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $356.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

