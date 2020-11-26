Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 704,515 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,646,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 704,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $261,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 629,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 401,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

