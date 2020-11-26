Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 456,619 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 456,619 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.08% of Tractor Supply worth $347,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 321.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 315,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $24,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

