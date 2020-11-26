Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 35,798 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,798 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.05% of Copart worth $261,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.70. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

