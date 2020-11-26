Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 35,798 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,798 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Copart were worth $261,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.