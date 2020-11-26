Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 194,574 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,574 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.22% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $221,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

