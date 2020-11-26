Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,876,999 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,480,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,876,999 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $232,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,918,000 after buying an additional 1,671,029 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 23.9% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,704,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,456,000 after buying an additional 1,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,456,000 after buying an additional 1,467,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 84.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,154,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 985,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,946,000 after buying an additional 933,777 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

