Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,876,999 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,876,999 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $232,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in STORE Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR opened at $33.62 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

