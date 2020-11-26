Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 18,392 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.88% of Masimo worth $243,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 179.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $245.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.35. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $259.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

