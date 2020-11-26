Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $243,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Masimo by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $245.41 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at $53,117,457.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

