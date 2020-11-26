Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851,417 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 28,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.91% of Exelon worth $316,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,165 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 86,719 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,433 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Exelon by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 216,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

